Arroe, Energizer, Thomson, Triptech, Waverly Labs show mobile tech for work, home and play today on ShowStoppers TV

Journalists are invited to tune in at 11 am EDT to ShowStoppers® TV, streaming online, live

Today’s online broadcast of ShowStoppers® TV introduces new mobile tech for work, home and play – connecting technology and business journalists around the globe with Arroe, Energizer, Thomson, Triptech and Waverly Labs.

Journalists may register to attend here: https://www.showstoppers.com -- click the blue bar to access the press conference.

The episode streams live today, Monday, 11 a.m. EDT.

Arroe, https://www.arroe.com, demonstrates battery management software for all devices, free to download on iOS, Android, Windows and macOS. It tells you what to charge and when, ensuring devices are always ready to use when needed. It offers location-based charging summaries and extends device lifespan with Optimized Charging. A Smart Charging System for mobile workers runs on ARROE software and charges an array of devices, including smartphones, laptops and tablets.

Energizer, https://avenir-telecom.fr, introduces two new phones: a rugged Hardcase and an Ultimate, powerful and thin – along with a new range of cables, chargers, and audio.

Thomson, https://www.mythomson.com/us_en, introduces friendly technology that propels mobility, including Ultrabooks powered by Snapdragon, as well as notebooks, convertibles, tables, dual-boot systems and accessories.

Triptech, https://www.triptechgear.com, showcases its flagship Flipside -- a slim 5 in 1 phone grip that transforms any smartphone into a more functional device. Universally fits to all smartphones and cases by adhesion. With a finger ring, a built-in GPS mount for vehicles, a kickstand, viewing stand, impact stand, portrait stand — for Facetime, cooking, working out, DIY projects, gaming, to watch videos, and more.

Waverly Labs, https://www.waverlylabs.com. Say goodbye to language barriers. Ambassador Interpreter is an over-the-ear interpreter designed to solve language barriers in global commerce and business. It provides a cheaper, always available, and high-quality translation solution to disrupt the spoken interpreter market.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers TV broadcasts are online editions of the in-person press events that ShowStoppers organizes at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world – the first series of showcase events streaming on the digital screen as a new platform for multiple companies to launch products and services, meet the press, and generate coverage.

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.