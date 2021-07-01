Carbon from Rizing Now Available on SAP® Store
Integrating with enterprise asset management solutions from SAP, Rizing's Carbon is a next-generation offering to rapidly synchronize large transaction volumes
Rizing’s Carbon solution delivers a continuously synchronized picture of enterprise asset management solutions from SAP and Primavera and allows for immediate, real-time comparison of both data sets.”STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rizing today announced that its Carbon solution is now available on SAP® Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.
Integrated with enterprise asset management solutions from SAP, Carbon is a next-generation solution that rapidly synchronizes large transaction volumes between SAP’s modules for project systems and plant maintenance and project management applications such as Primavera P6. As a result, Carbon enables better decision-making with exceptional transparency and performance. Carbon is also integrated with both SAP S/4HANA® and SAP ERP and can be consumed on-premise or as Software-as-a-Service leveraging the power of the SAP HANA database.
"Rizing's Carbon solution delivers a continuously synchronized picture of enterprise asset management solutions from SAP and Primavera," said Martin Stenzig, Chief Technology Officer for Rizing. "Unlike other integration tools, Carbon is built on SAP Business Technology Platform and allows for immediate, real-time comparison of both data sets. Carbon is one of our growing sets of software products designed to meet niche industry needs, thereby further increasing the value our customers gain from their SAP software."
Carbon optimizes data flow for capital, maintenance, and IT projects across all industries. Where multiple interrelated project activities need to be managed over extended periods, reliable and near real-time data synchronization helps organizations improve project planning, scheduling, forecasting and enhanced cash flow predictability.
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
Rizing is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
About Rizing
It's the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your journey with SAP technology. Rizing's objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with SAP cloud technologies, our geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products such as Blueline, Lyra, Carbon, Mercury, and Hydrogen to optimize and extend SAP technologies. With real-life experience in business areas like enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so that your business can be everything you want it to be. Our SAP-certified consultants focus on your growth from targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400, info@rizing.com.
