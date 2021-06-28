Goqii CEO Vishal Gondal released Interview with Jean Fallacara about Biohacking & Technology To Live Longer

Conversation between Goqii Founder & CEO Vishal Gondal and Jean Fallacara Cyborggainz

Biohacking & Technology To Live Longer a discussion with Goqii CEO Vishal Gondal with Jean Fallacara Cyborggainz

Understanding the mind is the key, by increasing your brain capacities you can optimize the functions and performance of the body and break the illusions of constraints related to age or other factors” — Jean Fallacara

MUMBAI, INDIA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goqii CEO Vishal Gondal released interview with Jean Fallacara, streamed on June-23, 2021- about Biohacking & Technology To Live Longer

Want to live longer and healthier? Then you do not want to miss this conversation between Goqii Founder & CEO Vishal Gondal and Jean Fallacara - a serial entrepreneur, author, biohacker, scientist and creator/innovator of Neuroscience.

''Biohacking is just a buzzword, We all aspire to live a long and healthy life and know that staying active is critical to achieving this goal- Understanding the mind is the key, by increasing your brain capacities you can optimize the functions and performance of the body and break the illusions of constraints related to age or other factors. '' tells Jean Fallacara during the discussion.

The 45 minutes interview covers topics such as What is Biohacking, the best routines for performances, circadian and ultradian cycles and the famous World First Optimization Program created by Jean Fallacara for Cyborggainz named Train Like A Cyborg. The complete footage is now available on Youtube https://youtu.be/tpXq-iA2_eM in the Vishal Gondal Show channel.

About Vishal Gondal:

Vishal Gondal (Hindi: Vishal is an Indian entrepreneur and angel investor. He is the founder and CEO of GOQii (pronounced Go-Key). Gondal founded the game development and publishing company Indiagames, which he sold to DisneyUTV Digital,a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company India, in 2011. He briefly served as the Managing Director of Digital division of The Walt Disney Company India from September 2012 to June 2013. On 4 September 2020, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced the planned release of FAU-G, a game developed by Bengaluru-headquartered nCORE Games, under Vishal Gondal, which is released on 26 January 2021.

About Jean Fallacara

Born in France, Jean is an athlete, serial entrepreneur, scientist, Author and public speaker. Named #5 in the TOP10 Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2021 by LA WEEKLEY, Ranked in Top 10 Motivational Influencers Canada 2020 and Top 10 Athletes Instagram Influencers In Montreal In 2020.

Jean is the founder and CEO of Z-Sciences Corporation, Z-SC1 Biomedical and few other companies. Recently he acquired the magazine Biohacker’s Update, first magazine about Biohacking and Human Optimization

In 2020 he founded Cyborggainz Inc. a platform a web platform that uses the functional neuroscience applied to sports & fitness. Involving neuroplasticity, biohacking, science, cognitive functions, technology, and nature, to enhance physical performance and live healthier.

He is also the author of “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock.”

About Goqii:

GOQii is an Indian fitness technology company, headquartered in California that offers a wearable fitness band with a mobile-app, and personalised remote coaching. The company was founded by Vishal Gondal, the former CEO & Founder of Indiagames. After closing its beta Beta program in April 2014, GOQii became commercially available in India in August 2014. The company has offices in Mumbai, India and Shenzhen, China and plans to expand its services to the Middle East, the United States, and Singapore. Investors include Mitsui, NEA, Megadelta, DSG Consumer Partners, Galaxy Digital, Denlow Investment Trust, Edelweiss, Cheetah Mobile, GWC, Mr Ratan Tata, Mr Akshay Kumar and Mr Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

GOQii (pronounced Go-Key) is an Indian fitness technology company, headquartered in California that offers a wearable fitness band with a mobile-app, and personalized remote coaching. The company was founded by Vishal Gondal, the former CEO & Founder of Indiagames.