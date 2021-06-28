Leather And Canvas Goods Maker Billykirk Teams Up With Grateful Dead

Shot in our Jersey City Design Studio featuring the 'Be Grateful' Canvas Shopper Tote & 12" Leather Slipmat Shot in our Jersey City Design Studio featuring the 'Be Grateful' Canvas Shopper Tote Made in U.S.A. Billykirk x Grateful Dead Collection

Featuring Valet Trays, Belts, Hand-Stitched Card Cases, Record Slip Mats, and More

JERSEY CITY, NJ, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billykirk announces licensing partnership with Grateful Dead. This design collaboration will feature exclusive limited edition, U.S.-produced Grateful Dead inspired accessories and totes.

“More than their music, Grateful Dead has inspired an enduring culture of unity, love, freedom, and creative expression. It’s in that spirit that we’ve always aspired to create timeless items that get better with age,” says Chris Bray, Billykirk CEO.

For the Billykirk x Grateful Dead partnership, Billykirk reimagines a number of iconic Grateful Dead images on handcrafted leather accessories and canvas totes. Every item in the collection is produced in the USA by leather artisans using top-quality materials.

See the exclusive collection HERE.

Experience this premium collaboration nowat billykirk.com, and follow along at @billykirk_usa #bkgratefuldead