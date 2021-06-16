Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,333 in the last 365 days.

Grateful Dead Inks Partnership With Design Studio Billykirk

Made in USA Billykirk x Grateful Dead Accessories Collection

Shot in our Jersey City Design Studio featuring the 'Be Grateful' Canvas Shopper Tote & 12" Leather Slipmat

American Made Billykirk x Grateful Dead Accessories Collection

Shot in our Jersey City Design Studio featuring the 'Be Grateful' Canvas Shopper Tote

Handmade Billykirk x Grateful Dead Leather Merch

Made in U.S.A. Billykirk x Grateful Dead Collection

Featuring Hand-Stitched Card Cases, Valet Trays, Record Slip Mats, Belts, Bottle Totes, and More

More than their music, Grateful Dead has inspired an enduring culture of unity, love, freedom, and creative expression”
— CEO, Chris Bray

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billykirk is proud to announce a multi-year licensing and design partnership with Grateful Dead. This collaboration will provide Dead Heads with exclusive limited edition, U.S.-produced Grateful Dead-inspired accessories and totes sure to excite their inner Dancing Bear.

“More than their music, Grateful Dead has inspired an enduring culture of unity, love, freedom, and creative expression. It’s in that spirit that we’ve always aspired to create timeless items that get better with age,” says Chris Bray, Billykirk CEO.

For the Billykirk x Grateful Dead partnership, Billykirk reimagines a number of iconic Grateful Dead images on handcrafted leather accessories and canvas totes. Every item in the collection is produced in the USA by leather artisans using top-quality materials.

See the exclusive collection HERE.

Experience this premium collaboration starting June 16, 2021, at billykirk.com, and follow along at @billykirk_usa #bkgratefuldead

About Billykirk
Founded in Los Angeles by brothers Chris and Kirk Bray, Billykirk is a pioneer of the Made in America Movement. Inspired by a vintage watch strap purchase in 1999, Billykirk has been helping support and grow the American leather artisan industry for over 20 years. In 2005, Billykirk moved to Jersey City, NJ, and opened a design studio to expand their creative partnerships.

Always made in the USA with the finest materials, uncompromising attention to quality, and a thoughtful eye for design, Billykirk is wholly unique.

The proof is in the patina.

Billykirk has collaborated with numerous brands including Vans, Levi Strauss & Co., Intelligentsia Coffee, The Noguchi Museum, GQ, The Ace Hotel, and Target. Their products have appeared in movies and television and have been featured in a multitude of fashion-related periodicals.

About Grateful Dead
Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history
of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales.

Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music.

Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of
Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy ® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record.

Chris Bray
Billykirk
+1 646-808-4702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Billykirk x Grateful Dead Collection

You just read:

Grateful Dead Inks Partnership With Design Studio Billykirk

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.