Chris Marion Photography : "From the 413 to the NBA" A Ten Year Retrospective Exhibit
Chris Marion is sharing a ten-year retrospective of his work at a free public showing.SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Marion Photography : From the 413 to the NBA
A Ten Year Retrospective Exhibit
Chris Marion Photography is sharing a ten-year retrospective of his work at a public showing. It is a glimpse from behind his lens featuring photographs he has taken in Western Massachusetts and for the NBA, WNBA, and the G League. The exhibit is being held Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10am to 5pm at Gasoline Alley, 250 Albany Street, Springfield. The show is entitled “From the 413 to the NBA.”
Chris has prepared more than 100 of his most artistic, creative, moving, and captivating photos. These include Springfield’s September 11th Monument, from its beginnings to its dedication, basketball legends, today’s top players, and icons of the entertainment industry who are basketball fans, and some of Springfield’s own legends.
“This exhibit is a look back at the last ten years, '' Marion said. “A photographic journey from my hometown in the 413 to some of the world's biggest celebrities both on the court and off. It still feels like a dream that I grew up in the birthplace of basketball and now I get to help document the game at such a high level.”
“Of everything I’ve done I’m truly most proud of my work with the WNBA. My goal has always been to chronicle these amazing athletes in a way that fittingly captures their power and intensity. What I do may or may not be a form of activism; regardless, it’s my hope to educate and inspire “
A Springfield native and current resident, Chris has been photographing Western Massachusetts for The Republican and MassLive, the Spirit of Springfield, MGM Springfield, and many others. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, University of Connecticut (UConn), and most notably the NBA. He has photographed basketball across the United States, Canada, Japan, and in the G League’s COVID-19 bubble in 2021.
“In 2017, we had the pleasure of working with Chris for the first time for the reopening of Springfield’s Union Station,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “He has since captured the essence of our events and the many faces of those in attendance. When I told him about Springfield’s September 11th Monument, he was quick to volunteer his services to document the evolution of the monument and its dedication.“
“From before we opened our doors to the present, Chris continues to be an asset to MGM Springfield. He has consistently captured the best of MGM through his incredible images, exceeding all of our photography standards,” said Sarah Moore, Vice President of Corporate Brand Marketing with MGM Resorts International. “I think one of his most memorable series of photos are of the Dropkick Murphy’s concert taken during our opening weekend in 2018. A memory I’ll never forget.”
During the exhibit, White Lion Brewing will host a beer garden and guests can enjoy live music in the afternoon. Admission is free. Prints, posters, and merchandise will be available for purchase.
Chris Marion
Chris Marion Photography
+1 413-297-2522
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn