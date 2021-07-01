Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,516 in the last 365 days.

Optima Laboratory Resource Management System V2021.1 Software Release Announcement

Optima Lab Resource Management

Optima Lab Resource Management

Optima new version release. A major milestone that incorporates a sophisticated engine to automate the complex scheduling process of the laboratory resources.

MADRID, SPAIN, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce the new Optima Laboratory Resource Management System - LRMS version 2021.1. released by July 1st, 2021.

It is a major milestone incorporating a sophisticated engine that automates the complex scheduling process of the laboratory resources.

Optima’s algorithm combines all information collected in the system setting and the historical data generated, to provide a scheduling proposal on the best way to coordinate the human and instruments resources to execute the tasks requested and respond to the laboratory’s demand.

“We have incorporated Machine Learning capabilities in order to allocate the laboratory resources in most optimal manner.

This major update creates an unprecedented approach to laboratory resource scheduling which will help any type of organization and any type of laboratories from R&D to QC.
Manufacturing companies relying on laboratories for fast delivery to the market will find great advantages in using Optima.

Companies offering laboratory services as their core business will have the opportunity to streamline their activities and deliver in timely manner to their customers. “Commented Roberto Castelnovo, CEO at Optima

The Optima Laboratory Resource Management System has the capability to articulate best scenarios while taking in consideration multiple parameters (instrument availability, team members competencies, priorities…) Additionally the system facilitate exhaustive reports for future planning and forecast at medium and long term.

Optima is the answer to a complex activity that leverage your lab efficiency and raise your customer satisfaction

Optima PLC Tracking Tools S.L. is a software company founded in 2016. Optima company goals are to provide advanced and competitive solutions to address the laboratory resource management challenges. Users have confirmed the relevance in implementing Optima at their facilities. Its capabilities make it suitable for every laboratory and industry.

Roberto Castelnovo
Optima S.L.
info@optima.life
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Optima Laboratory Resource Management System V2021.1 Software Release Announcement

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.