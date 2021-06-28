Westminster / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102593

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 6/27/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Greendale Road, Weston (Windsor County), Vermont.

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Mark Nelson DOB: 10/03/1960

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weston, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash on Greendale Road in Weston, VT (Windsor County). The operator, Mark Nelson, was escorted by rescue to Springfield Hospital with a head injury. Investigation revealed Nelson was under the influence of alcohol while operating his vehicle. He was processed for suspicion of DUI and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 08/10/21 to answer to the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: White River Junction – Windsor County

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.