Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 63 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,669 in the last 365 days.

St. Johsnbury Barracks/ DUI, GNO, ATE, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A403002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Matt Tarricone                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/27/21 at approximately 2158

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South, Barnet VT

VIOLATION: DUI, GNO, ATE, Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Cassandra Pierce                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Haverhill, NH

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a wrong way driver on Interstate 91.  The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed north in the south bound lane. Vermont State Police attempted to stop the vehicle near mile marker 124 in Barnet but the vehicle failed to yield.  After a short pursuit the vehicle was eventually stopped.  The operator, Pierce (42) was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude and Excessive Speed.    

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/12/21 at 0800 Hours          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johsnbury Barracks/ DUI, GNO, ATE, Excessive Speed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.