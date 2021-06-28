St. Johsnbury Barracks/ DUI, GNO, ATE, Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A403002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Matt Tarricone
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/27/21 at approximately 2158
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South, Barnet VT
VIOLATION: DUI, GNO, ATE, Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Cassandra Pierce
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Haverhill, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a wrong way driver on Interstate 91. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed north in the south bound lane. Vermont State Police attempted to stop the vehicle near mile marker 124 in Barnet but the vehicle failed to yield. After a short pursuit the vehicle was eventually stopped. The operator, Pierce (42) was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude and Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/21 at 0800 Hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
