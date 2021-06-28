St. Johsnbury Barracks/ DUI, GNO, ATE, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:21A403002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Matt Tarricone

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/27/21 at approximately 2158

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South, Barnet VT

VIOLATION: DUI, GNO, ATE, Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Cassandra Pierce

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Haverhill, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a wrong way driver on Interstate 91. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed north in the south bound lane. Vermont State Police attempted to stop the vehicle near mile marker 124 in Barnet but the vehicle failed to yield. After a short pursuit the vehicle was eventually stopped. The operator, Pierce (42) was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude and Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/12/21 at 0800 Hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.