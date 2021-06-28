Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tesla recollects practically 300,000 automobiles in China over cruise management security difficulty

The cruise control system in certain models can be activated when drivers try to shift gears or accidentally touch the gear selector, resulting in accidental acceleration, according to China’s State Administration for Market Regulation.

The recall includes 35,665 imported Model 3 vehicles and 249,855 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made in Tesla’s factory in Shanghai. Customers will not be required to return the vehicles. Instead, they will receive a free software update either remotely or in-person to resolve the issue.

Tesla apologized for the recall on Saturday in a statement posted on its official Weibo account, one of China’s most popular social media sites. Tesla said it will keep improving in accordance with China’s safety regulations.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our car owners. In the meantime, Tesla will strictly follow national regulations and keep improving our safety protection, adamantly providing an excellent and safe driving experience to our…

