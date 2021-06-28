DELTAREX-G GAINS FDA AUTHORIZATION AS ADJUVANT THERAPY FOR EARLY-STAGE TRIPLE NEGATIVE METAPLASTIC BREAST CANCER

The Aveni Foundation mission is to expedite development of gene-targeted technologies for cancer and COVID-19, an unmet medical need.

Structure/Function analysis of the executive Cyclin G1 gene product. Left Panel: Cyclin G1 Functional Domains. Cyclin G1 physically binds to the ser/thr protein phosphatase subunit designated 2A (PP2A) to activate a key regulatory oncoprotein, Mdm2.