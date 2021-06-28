Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RUTLAND BARRACKS / VOCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B402383

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: VSP Rutland Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 16th 2021 at 1752 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  48 Terra Lane, in the Town of Mendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Brian Gates                                              

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Douglas Earle

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks were notified of a conditions of release violation that occurred at 48 Terra Lane in the town of Mendon, Vermont.

 

Investigation revealed that Gates (57) violated his conditions of release by harassing a protected party of the conditions with a sound projecting device. Gates was issued a citation to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charge on August 9th, 2021 at 1000 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 9, 2021/ 1000 hours           

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

Trooper Ray Domingus

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Cell: 802-585-5263

Fax: 802-775-6968

Important Links:

Website www.vsp.vermont.gov

Request Records http://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

Submit an Anonymous Tip: http://ww.vtips.info

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VermontStatePolice

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/VTStatePolice

 

