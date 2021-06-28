RUTLAND BARRACKS / VOCR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B402383
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: VSP Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 773 9101
DATE/TIME: June 16th 2021 at 1752 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 48 Terra Lane, in the Town of Mendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Brian Gates
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont
VICTIM: Douglas Earle
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks were notified of a conditions of release violation that occurred at 48 Terra Lane in the town of Mendon, Vermont.
Investigation revealed that Gates (57) violated his conditions of release by harassing a protected party of the conditions with a sound projecting device. Gates was issued a citation to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charge on August 9th, 2021 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: August 9, 2021/ 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
