RUTLAND BARRACKS / VOCR

CASE#: 21B402383

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: VSP Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773 9101

DATE/TIME: June 16th 2021 at 1752 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 48 Terra Lane, in the Town of Mendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Brian Gates

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

VICTIM: Douglas Earle

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks were notified of a conditions of release violation that occurred at 48 Terra Lane in the town of Mendon, Vermont.

Investigation revealed that Gates (57) violated his conditions of release by harassing a protected party of the conditions with a sound projecting device. Gates was issued a citation to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charge on August 9th, 2021 at 1000 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 9, 2021/ 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Trooper Ray Domingus

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Cell: 802-585-5263

Fax: 802-775-6968

