Vulnerability For Children Online

Theory of Digital Supervision for proactive online child protection
Hardware and software filters will only do so much - we have to be there to protect and guide our children in their journey in life by applying Digital Supervision.”LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our children are the most vulnerable now, than they have been in the history of the world. The predation on line has increased exponentially in the past five years, which should be great cause for concern for all parents, caregivers, and allied professionals. With lockdowns, online education, and lonely children, this is a global issue, and one that should be taken very seriously.
"Children are being exposed to inappropriate websites, unknown predators, and other content. They lack the life experiences to deal with these situations on their own. Adults must begin to practice my Theory of Digital Supervision", explains Charlene Doak-Gebauer, author and international expert in the field of online child safety. Through her experiences as a Computer Science specialist in education, secondary school educator, and network administrator, Charlene realized there was a gap between an understanding of the reality of the activities online, and the vulnerabilities of children.
Charlene developed her theory in memory of a dear family member who was used for online sexual exploitation at the age of four, and later killed by a drunk driver just after graduating from college. The loss to her and her family was profound. She began a charity in support of victims of online exploitation, and in memory of her family member. "I decided to use my expertise in computers and teaching, to develop a charity in her memory. When she was killed, I decided to sit down at the computer and see what I could do to help my family. Upon researching the crime, I was horrified and wanted to do something to help protect all children globally". Based on her research, she created her Theory of Digital Supervision. Charlene began a charity in memory of her family member and in support of all victims.
Charlene also explains that it is not just unknown predators that have to be considered when applying Digital Supervision. "Peer to peer victimizers are worse. There are children being harassed and bullied to do things they should never do online, for example sending nudes and performing intimate acts when bullied to do so". Her question - how are parents and caregivers going to know what is going on with their child? They communicate everything online. Is their child a bully, victim, suicidal? The only way to know is through Digital Supervision.
As a global speaker, Charlene has presented, as she says, to crowds of five and 400,000 people. She is honoured to speak to all groups. Recently, she was featured at an international conference in Canada with multiple countries involved - "Congress For The Humanities". She presented for the Canada Peace Research Association regarding how Digital Supervision can be used to support global peace. As she explained, "There are children taping violent acts to public safety and physical assaults on others. Without Digital Supervision, how is anyone going to know what is actually going on until it is too late?". As she says, supervision of children is necessary. Would we leave our children at an amusement park and let them roam on their own? Too many are using the screen as a babysitter and allowing their children to roam online without any type of supervision. "Hardware and software filters will only do so much - we have to be there to protect and guide our children in their journey in life by applying Digital Supervision. "
Some parents have had a child who have taken a gun and shot others. To maintain peace, children must be supervised while on digital devices. Charlene says we cannot depend on governments, Internet service providers and social media to do the job of child protection within our homes. It is not working. We have to digitize our parentings skills and protect our children, as we have done with traditional parenting for centuries. We have to catch up to the digital age.
Charlene's newest release book, The Internet: Are Children In Charge?, contains her Theory of Digital Supervision in detail and can be purchased online through Amazon, Chapters, Indigo, and Barnes and Noble, 40,000 distribution channels worldwide.
