Fintel Short Squeeze Explorer Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of June 27NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Explorer provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Explorer is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of June 27, 2021 at 6:30pm EST, along with insights from Fintel founder, Wilton Risenhoover:
*CLOV - Clover Health Investments Corp Class A (97.88)
Clover Health has a short interest % float of 36%, which is extremely elevated, and a short borrow fee rate of 55.36%. This short borrow fee rate has climbed from 24.4% since June 24, indicating an increase in scarcity of shares and a higher cost to short. This, combined with recent price action that has seen the price nearly double in the last four weeks, set the stage for a potential squeeze.
*AEI - Alset Ehome International Inc (97.38)
Like CLOV, AEI has an elevated short borrow fee rate, at 51.12%. This fee rate has been steady at this level for the last five days. Both the volume and price have had significant increases, and if this momentum continues, the pressure on short sellers will continue.
*APOP - Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (97.36)
APOP has a short borrow fee rate of 84.8%, one of the highest of our current candidates, making it extremely expensive to borrow - and therefore short - shares of the company. The price momentum has seen strong growth in the last four weeks, and if it continues, it could force margin calls and perpetuate a short squeeze.
*ORPH - Orphazyme A/S (95.96)
ORPH has an eye-watering borrow fee rate of 102.3%, making it the most expensive stock to borrow of this week’s candidates. The price had a large runup to $21.00 a few weeks ago, and if this happens again and continues to climb, it could force margin calls and perpetuate a short squeeze.
*DBGI - Digital Brands Group (95.86)
Digital Brands Group has a borrow fee rate of 51%, up from 35% last week. The price has had a nice runup, increasing about 60% in the last four weeks. However, Days to Cover is below 1.0 at this time, making it easy for shorts to cover. If the short interest increases or the volume drops, it will be harder to cover, which could trigger a squeeze.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Explorer also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://.fintel.io.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here