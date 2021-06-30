Women Veterans ROCK! Salutes Their New 2030 Commissioners
The 2030 Commission Is Working To Build A Pathway For Our Posterity – That Cultivates A Culturally Competent Climate of Equality For Future Generations of Military Women And Military Families.”UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Veterans ROCK, the nation’s fastest growing advocacy organization for today’s Military Women and Military Families is proud to be serving with the twenty newly appointed Commissioners of The 2030 Commission For Women Veterans and Military Families.
— Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President & WVR National Campaign Chair
The 2030 Commission is the nation’s most unique coalition of Military Affairs Experts, Women Veterans, Active-Duty Servicewomen, Reservists, ROTC Cadets, Military Spouses and Military Moms. This powerful group of Military Women Influencers represents the most culturally, geographically, and demographically diverse assembly of Military Women and Military Supporters in America today. They are actively engaged Public Policy Advocates representing the voices of today’s rapidly growing community of Women Veterans and Military Families.
The twenty newly appointed Commissioners To The 2030 Commission include: Dr. Gybrilla Ballard-Blakes (MD); Elana Banis (PA); Captain Latinya Channer, (R), (PA); Rochelle Crump, WAC, (R), (IL); Captain Janice Gavern, (R), (PA); NCO Theresa Hastings, (R), (PA); Dr. Serelda Herbin, EO, (R), (VA); MSgt. Robin Johnson (VA); LTC Consuelo Castillo-Kickbusch (R), (NV), Grace Wu Kong, Advocacte, (PA); Colonel Mary Lowe Mayhugh (R), (DC); Lieutenant Michelle Norton (PA); NCO Barbara Pittman (R), (DC); Lieutenant Dr. Dana Robinson-Street (R), (OH); Ron E. Armstead, Veterans Policy Advocate (R), (MA); Gloria Sinclair Miller (FL); VR Small (TX); Melissa A. Washington (CA); 1SG Jaynene Smith, (R), TX); CSM Claudette Williams, (R), (PA).
The Newly Appointed 2030 Commissioners are the core components of this unique Nationwide Strategic Think Tank. The 2030 Commission comes complete with a cohort of thirty (30) leading Veteran Service Organizations linking The 2030 Commission to day-to-day community-based outreach to women veterans, service delivery and a broad spectrum of engagement in women veteran programs and supportive services for military families. The 2030 Commission For Women Veterans and Military Families collectively represent the voices of over 1.5 million members of today’s Women Veterans Community.
"The 2030 Commission is working to Build A Pathway For Our Posterity – that cultivates a culturally competent climate of equality for Future Generations of Military Women and Military Families in service to America," says, Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President & National Campaign Chair of Women Veterans ROCK! She also serves as the Executive Chair of The 2030 Commission For Women Veterans and Military Families. Ms. Harmon-Pugh is a Retired U.S. Army Military Spouse.
About Women Veterans ROCK!
Women Veterans ROCK! is a Coalition of Women Veteran Organizations and Women Advocacy Organizations Supporting Women Veterans and Military Families. It is sponsored by The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation, a federally registered 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Community Organization. It is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with satellite operations in the Greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Region and its 5 Regional Affiliate Networks.
Krupa Mehta, Public Policy Liaison
Women Veterans ROCK!
+1 215-836-4262
