BBN Adds Two New Partners From Emerging Economies

Agencies from Hungary and Nepal join to enhance BBN’s offering.

Both of these agencies occupy unique places in our partnership moving forward and will act as a catalyst for future growth for the entire organisation.” — Annette Fernandes-Poyser, BBN Executive Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBN, the world’s B2B agency, announced today it has added two new agencies to its growing partnership. ContentPlus, based in Budapest, Hungary and Business Brainz of Kathmandu, Nepal have joined as partners.

"We are very excited to bring on ContentPlus and Business Brainz,” said Annette Fernandes-Poyser, BBN Executive Director. “Both of these agencies occupy unique places in our partnership moving forward and will act as a catalyst for future growth for the entire organisation."

Business Brainz brings a strategic insight capability to BBN offering in-depth research that provides competitive intelligence, market and industry insights, and detailed analysis of executive teams. This standardised research capacity will allow BBN to offer clients curated information in a cost-effective way.

“More and more businesses have moved to targeted sales and marketing activities, such as Account-Based Marketing, that requires a lot of information and research on companies and individuals,” said Prajwal Gadtaula, Founder and CEO, Business Brainz. “We are able to provide market, industry, company, competitive, and persona research to empower clients with insights that can impact the sales and marketing function—in many instances far cheaper than a business doing the work itself.”

ContentPlus is the first partner recruited as part of BBN’s Emerging Europe Initiative that was announced in February. ContentPlus is a full-service digital agency with a fast-growing client roster in Eastern Europe.

“The Hungarian economy has been growing rapidly in the last few years and Western corporations are looking at Hungary as a market for their services, and, just as importantly, Hungarian companies are looking outside our borders,” said Attila Rasko, General Manager, ContentPlus. “By joining BBN, we are able to support both types of companies.”

Recognised in 2020 as the Number 1 International B2B Marketing Agency , BBN partners employ more than a 1,150 B2B specialists working in 61 offices spanning 32 countries, and it has more than 500 clients from 23 different B2B sectors generating in excess of $187 million in global billings.

BBN is the world's leading independent partnership of international B2B communication agencies. For nearly three decades, agencies across the globe have worked together to develop and utilise a highly effective, uniform and structured approach to brand strategy, public relations, marketing and creative services to ensure award-winning results for all of our clients around the world. To learn more, go to bbn-international.com.

