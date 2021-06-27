Route 366 Tarentum Bridge Reopened in Tarentum

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the Tarentum Bridge (Route 366) in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County has reopened to traffic.

On Wednesday, June 9 the Tarentum Bridge closed to traffic in each direction. The eastbound direction of the bridge (heading toward New Kensington) reopened Sunday, June 13. The westbound direction (heading toward Tarentum) reopened this afternoon at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Crews performed expansion dam replacement operations and installed concrete overlay on the bridge ramps.

This $3.24 million bridge rehabilitation project will include new latex modified overlay, steel repairs, bearing and expansion dam replacement, concrete substructure repairs, and zone painting. Westbound single-lane restrictions will occur while crews work. The overall project is expected to conclude in the fall of 2021.

J.F. Shea Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #