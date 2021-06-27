Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses in the Second and Third Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second and Third Districts announced an arrest has been made in Robbery offenses that occurred on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Second and Third Districts.

Third District

On Saturday, June 19, 2021, at approximately 4:03 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s property and then fled the scene on a scooter. CCN: 21-082-438

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, at approximately 12:09 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 1500 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s property and then fled the scene on a scooter. CCN: 21-084-985

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, at approximately 12:44 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of Monroe Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-086-375

Second District

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, at approximately 1:13 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 2400 block of L Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s property and then fled the scene on a scooter. CCN: 21-086-383

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, at approximately 1:26 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s property and then fled the scene on a scooter. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 21-086-385

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, 23 year-old Juan Jose Blanco, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with four counts of Robbery (Snatch) and one count of Armed Robbery (Knife).