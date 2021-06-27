How well is your Internet Security Suite protecting you?

AV-Comparatives releases Internet Security Real-World Protection Test Report for H1 2021

It is very important to use sufficient test cases. AV-Comparatives use more test cases than any other testing lab. Consequently, our tests reach a very high level of statistical significance.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent security-software evaluation lab AV-Comparatives has just released the report of its Consumer Real-World Protection Test for February-May 2021.

Partially funded by the Republic of Austria, this test was conducted by AV-Comparatives supported by the University of Innsbruck’s Faculty of Computer Science.

Link --> Find the full report here!

The consumer security products tested in the Real-World Protection Test were:

Avast Free Antivirus
AVG Free Antivirus
Avira Antivirus Pro
Bitdefender Internet Security
ESET Internet Security
G Data Total Security
K7 Total Security
Kaspersky Internet Security
McAfee Total Protection
NortonLifeLock Norton 360
Panda Free Antivirus
Total AV Total Security
Total Defense Essential Antivirus
Trend Micro Internet Security
VIPRE Advanced Security

The Real-World Protection Test conducted by AV-Comparatives simulated real-world conditions as experienced every day by users. The company’s own crawling system was used to find out malicious sites and extract malicious URLs to be used in the test. The tests were performed using a fully patched Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit system.

The test accurately determined if each malware sample used was able to make any changes to the test system.

AV-Comparatives co-founder Peter Stelzhammer commented, “In this kind of testing, it is very important to use sufficient test cases (samples). If only a small sample set is used in comparative tests, the results may not accurately indicate the protective capabilities of the tested products. AV-Comparatives use more test cases per product and month than any other testing lab running similar tests. Consequently, our tests reach a very high level of statistical significance”.

To group the results and identify the level of similarity between the clusters, statistical methods like hierarchical cluster analysis were utilized. To ensure that security programs do not plague users with false alarms, AV-Comparatives put all the products through a false-positives test.

Programs with high levels of false alarms had their award levels reduced. Many of the tested products performed well, with only one product reaching the highest award level. However, AV-Comparatives states that the standards for this test are very high, and even products with the Standard Award have achieved a creditable protection level.

Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, the report of the 2021 H1 Consumer Real-World Protection Test can be downloaded free of charge from the institute’s website. You can read the report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-february-may-2021/

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
email us here
