News Release/ New Haven / Motorcycle Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B501441

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme/ CPL. Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#:

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2021 at 1237 hours.

STREET: Vermont Route 22A

TOWN: Orwell

WEATHER: Clear and warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, blacktop.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown at this time

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jessic Comma

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: moderate damage

INJURIES: Moderate

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Justin Johson

AGE:34

SEAT BELT:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: minor

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

INJURIES: Minor

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a report of a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 22A near the intersection of Vermont Route 73 in the Town of Orwell. Prior to the arrival of the Troopers, Vehicle #1, described as a pickup truck, had left the scene. Vehicle #2, a 2012 Harley Davidson, and Vehicle #3, a 2008 Harley Davidson, were still on scene. The operators of both motorcycles were transported to The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT.

During the crash investigation, it was determined Vehicle #1 had turned left at the intersection of 22A, cutting in front of a row of motorcycles. The row of motorcycles attempted to stop when the truck quickly hit it brakes. Vehicle #2 had come to a complete stop; Vehicle #3 had run into vehicle #2. The truck then pulled into the gas station and then left the scene.

The Vermont State Police is requesting any assistance from the public regarding this motor vehicle crash. Anyone with information regarding vehicle #1, the unknown truck, is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, Trp. Ducharme.

Vermont State Police were assisted by the Orwell Fire and Rescue, Regional Ambulance Service, and the Shoreham Ambulance Service/ Shoreham Fire Service.

