6/27/2021

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: Mental Wellness Peer Teams Sent to Surfside to Provide Support to the Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Members SURFSIDE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced that mental wellness peer teams are headed to Surfside to provide support to the US&R members. Each US&R unit will be assigned two peer team members who will be on hand to help with any immediate needs that may arise, such as a member in crisis or offer psychological first aid. The teams will be guided by clinicians, which will provide assistance that cannot be handled by the peer teams on the scene. Additionally, today is PTSD Awareness Day which raises awareness on the impact that traumatic events can have on mental health and well-being. CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “The members of Florida’s US&R teams are giving everything they have to save lives and support the rescue mission at Surfside. Our first responders willingly go into traumatic situations and see things that cannot be unseen. Exposure to these events can cause a tremendous impact on these heroes for years to come, and the peer teams will provide invaluable support to these brave men and women. Today is PTSD Awareness Day, and I want our first responders to know that I am committed to ensuring the mental and emotional health of our US&R team members is addressed and will make sure no one fights alone. We all owe a deep debt of gratitude to our first responders who selflessly serve our communities in times of their greatest need.” Once a US&R team has demobilized and is no longer actively involved in the recovery efforts, the peer teams will perform outreach to these members and share locally available resources. The peer teams will also follow up with the US&R unit regarding any issues that may occur following the operation. ###

