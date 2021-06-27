Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash Dorset

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B301754

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2021 at 0926 hours.

STREET: Danby Mountain Road

TOWN: Dorset

WEATHER: Clear and warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile #1

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: UNKNOWN

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: UNKNOWN

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a report of a pick up truck which had crashed into a tree in the area of 590 Danby Mountain Road in the Town of Dorset. The juvenile operator of vehicle #1 reported a white sedan was driving on the incorrect side of the road when he rounded a turn. The juvenile operator swerved to avoid a collision and ultimately ran off the road and struck a tree head on. The juvenile operator was wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injuries.

At this time it is unknown what make or model the other vehicle involved is. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Manchester Police Department, Dorset Fire Department and Paul's Towing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421