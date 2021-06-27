Shaftsbury Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash Dorset
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B301754
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/27/2021 at 0926 hours.
STREET: Danby Mountain Road
TOWN: Dorset
WEATHER: Clear and warm
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile #1
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-250
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: UNKNOWN
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: UNKNOWN
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a report of a pick up truck which had crashed into a tree in the area of 590 Danby Mountain Road in the Town of Dorset. The juvenile operator of vehicle #1 reported a white sedan was driving on the incorrect side of the road when he rounded a turn. The juvenile operator swerved to avoid a collision and ultimately ran off the road and struck a tree head on. The juvenile operator was wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injuries.
At this time it is unknown what make or model the other vehicle involved is. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Manchester Police Department, Dorset Fire Department and Paul's Towing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
