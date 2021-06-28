Board of Directors of NAFS Approve Acquisition
North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAFS)
If Math is God’s universal language, Blockchain is his commerce and Bitcoin his currency.”AVENTURA, FL, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Frac Sand, Inc.dba Voycare (OTC: NAFS) (NAFS, Voycare or Company), a California-based telemedicine service provider and Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health, today announces that the Board of Directors in a unanimous discussion has approved the acquisition of the Company's control block to Mr. Franjose Yglesias. Under this acquisition agreements Mr. Yglesias will own the control block of NAFS preferred shares and will be appointed the new Chairman of the Board and Acting CEO of NAFS.
Mr. Yglesias Acting CEO Stated, “I want to first thank Mrs. Chen and Mrs. Li, for their help, support, and professionalism in this transition period. NAFS will be known as Northern Altcoins Fund & Staking Co., during the days and weeks to come there will be much change in the direction of the company. I look forward, for the new direction of NAFS and to bring shareholder value to all it's stakeholders.”
ABOUT NAFS "NORTHERN ALTCOINS FUND & STAKING CO."
Northern Altcoins Fund & Staking Co., https://nafs.fund/ is an exclusive proof-of-stake “PoS” altcoin investment fund and staking pool operator for various PoS altcoin ecosystems and emerging blockchain technology. The company has an investment portfolio focused on the top 100 PoS altcoin ecosystems, it also owns and operates a series of PoS mining system environments, where it stakes its PoS altcoin portfolio for additional income.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
