Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,741 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

                                DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

                                          VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE – Motor Vehicle Crash

               

CASE# 21A202303

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/26/21 -- 1533 hours

LOCATION: Pattee Hill Rd, Georgia, VT

 

Operator: Unknown

Passenger: Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

             On June 26th at approximately 1533 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Pattee Hill Road in Georgia.  The caller indicated that the vehicle, identified as Black 2014 Chevy Traverse, was occupied by two males one of which appeared to be bleeding from the head. Upon arrival to the scene Troopers discovered that both occupants were no longer with the vehicle.  Rescue personnel on scene said that they received a report two men were seen walking toward Middle Road away from the crash scene on Pattee Hill Road and that one of the males appeared to be stumbling.  Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks conducted a general search of the area but were unsuccessful in locating the males described.  No one else was injured and no property beyond the vehicle was damaged as a result of the crash.  The cause of the crash is still under investigation as well as the identification of the operator and his passenger. If anyone has any information as to the identity of the two males involved please call the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.

 

 

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.