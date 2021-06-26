St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE – Motor Vehicle Crash

CASE# 21A202303

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 06/26/21 -- 1533 hours

LOCATION: Pattee Hill Rd, Georgia, VT

Operator: Unknown

Passenger: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 26th at approximately 1533 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Pattee Hill Road in Georgia. The caller indicated that the vehicle, identified as Black 2014 Chevy Traverse, was occupied by two males one of which appeared to be bleeding from the head. Upon arrival to the scene Troopers discovered that both occupants were no longer with the vehicle. Rescue personnel on scene said that they received a report two men were seen walking toward Middle Road away from the crash scene on Pattee Hill Road and that one of the males appeared to be stumbling. Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks conducted a general search of the area but were unsuccessful in locating the males described. No one else was injured and no property beyond the vehicle was damaged as a result of the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation as well as the identification of the operator and his passenger. If anyone has any information as to the identity of the two males involved please call the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.

