Derby Barracks/DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/26/2021 0424 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Binameg Drive, Derby Line, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #1 (DUI)

ACCUSED: Nicole Crowley

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to the above listed location for a report of a citizen dispute. Once the investigation had concluded for the initial complaint, the accused Nicole Crowley, was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Crowley was taken to the Derby Barracks for processing and released on citation to appear in Orleans County Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/13/21 1000 Hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: None

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.