Derby Barracks/DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/26/2021 0424 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Binameg Drive, Derby Line, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #1 (DUI)
ACCUSED: Nicole Crowley
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to the above listed location for a report of a citizen dispute. Once the investigation had concluded for the initial complaint, the accused Nicole Crowley, was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Crowley was taken to the Derby Barracks for processing and released on citation to appear in Orleans County Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/13/21 1000 Hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: None
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jeff Ferrier
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881