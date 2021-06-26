Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 21A502096

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jeff Ferrier                             

 

STATION:  Derby                   

 

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME:  6/26/2021        0424 Hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Binameg Drive, Derby Line, VT

 

VIOLATION:  Driving Under the Influence #1 (DUI)

 

 

ACCUSED:  Nicole Crowley                                               

 

AGE:  25

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

                On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to the above listed location for a report of a citizen dispute.  Once the investigation had concluded for the initial complaint, the accused Nicole Crowley, was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.  Crowley was taken to the Derby Barracks for processing and released on citation to appear in Orleans County Court. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/13/21         1000 Hours              

 

COURT:  Orleans

 

LODGED - LOCATION:  None   

 

BAIL:  None

 

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court.  Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

