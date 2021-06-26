Traffic Alert - Rt 100 Waterbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The area of Rt 100 and Wildflower Ln in Waterbury is experiencing delays due to a motor vehicle incident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

Thank you

Brendan Day

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173