Traffic Alert - Rt 100 Waterbury

The area of Rt 100 and Wildflower Ln in Waterbury is experiencing delays due to a motor vehicle incident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
