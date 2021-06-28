Sheila Kloefkorn Named Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Leader

Sheila Kloefkorn Fractional CMO KEO Marketing Inc

Will be featured on IoT in Marketing Panel at MarSum Global Conference on July 1

I am honored to be included in this group of leaders. I built KEO Marketing to help companies significantly increase brand awareness, drive leads and sales, and become recognized leaders.” — Sheila Kloefkorn

TEMPE, AZ, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheila Kloefkorn, President/CEO of KEO Marketing Inc will be honored as a Top 100 Marketing and Advertising Leader at the 2021 Global MARsum conference in Las Vegas. She will also be featured as a speaker on a panel entitled, “The Internet of Things: Bringing Marketing to Everything We Touch” on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

MARsum is an annual conference that brings together some of the best and brightest minds in the marketing, advertising, and retail sectors to address critical topics that pertain to the industry. It provides a unique platform for networking and learning where marketers, retailers, fashion influencers, and content creators can enhance their marketing knowledge. The various speakers and panels stimulate discussions that often lead to transformations in marketing best practices and result in the development of marketing and retail solutions that drive business growth.

“I am honored to be included in this group of amazing marketing professionals,” she said. “I built KEO Marketing with the goal of helping B2B technology companies develop and launch marketing strategies to significantly increase brand awareness, drive leads and sales, and become recognized industry thought leaders. I’m immensely proud of our team and this award is dedicated to them.”

About KEO Marketing

KEO Marketing is a 21-year-old, award-winning B2B marketing agency that develops, launches, and manages marketing strategies that deliver tangible and measurable results. It has acted as a partner and outsourced marketing department for dozens of companies with outstanding results.

Many of its clients have worked with KEO Marketing for as many as 12 years because its marketing systems are reliable and constantly updated based on changes in the marketplace. For more information and to request a complimentary audit, please visit https://keomarketing.com.