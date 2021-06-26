Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.25.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

James M. Healzer, 57, of Los Altos, has been appointed to the Medical Board of California. Healzer has been Chair of the Chiefs of Quality at The Permanente Medical Group since 2015 and Staff Anesthesiologist at the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center since 2005. He was an Anesthesiologist at El Camino Hospital from 1998 to 2005, at Los Gatos Community Hospital from 1997 to 1998 and at the Stanford University Department of Anesthesia from 1996 to 1997. Healzer earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine and a Master of Science degree in biological sciences from Stanford University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Healzer is registered without party preference.

Joely Proudfit Luiseño, 52, of Carlsbad, has been appointed to the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls. Proudfit has been Department Chair of American Indian Studies and Director of the California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center at California State University, San Marcos since 2008. She has been owner of Native Media Strategies LLC and Naqmayam Communications LLC since 2000. She was Associate Professor and Director of Tribal Government, Management and Leadership M.P.A. at California State University, San Bernardino from 2004 to 2008 and an Associate Professor and Interim Department Chair at San Francisco State University from 1996 to 2004. Proudfit is a member of the National Advisory Council on Indian Education, board chair for Vision Maker Media and a board member of the Rock and Roll Forever Foundation and California Indian Education for All. She is secretary/treasurer of the California Indian Museum and Cultural Center. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in political science and American Indian public policy and a Master of Public Administration degree from Northern Arizona University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Proudfit is a Democrat.

Nichol Whiteman, 45, of Inglewood, has been appointed to the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls. Whiteman has been Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation since 2019. She was Executive Director of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation from 2013 to 2018, Executive Director of the Southern California College Summit in 2013 and Vice President of the Western Region Office for the Jackie Robinson Foundation from 2006 to 2011. Whiteman was Director of Group Sales and Sponsorship for Black Enterprise Magazine from 2000 to 2006, Manager of Sales Promotions and Merchandising for Essence Magazine from 1999 to 2000 and Marketing Analyst for JP Morgan Chase from 1989 to 1999. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Whiteman is a Democrat.

Kelly X. Ranasinghe, 39, of El Centro, has been reappointed to the Board of Behavioral Sciences, where he has served since 2020. Ranasinghe has served as a Deputy County Counsel in the Imperial County Counsel’s Office since 2020. He was Managing Partner at Henderson and Ranasinghe LLP from 2017 to 2020 and Senior Program Attorney at the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges from 2014 to 2017. Ranasinghe served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Imperial County Public Defender’s Office from 2011 to 2014 and at the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office from 2008 to 2010. He is a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the National Association of Counsel for Children. Ranasinghe earned a Juris Doctor degree in criminal justice: prosecution and defense practice from the California Western School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ranasinghe is a Democrat.

Yvette Casares Willis, 50, of Palo Alto, has been reappointed to the Board of Behavioral Sciences, where she has served since 2021. Casares Willis was Director of Partnerships, MassChallenge Texas at MassChallenge from 2018 to 2020. She was Senior Sales Executive of Corporate Partnerships at Houston Dynamo Major League Soccer Club from 2015 to 2018. Casares Willis was Senior Sales Executive at Buffalo Specialties from 2013 to 2015. She was Director of Premium Seat Sales and Director of Corporate Sponsorship Sales at Live Nation Entertainment from 2008 to 2011. Casares Willis was Director of Premium Club Sales for the Boston Bruins/The Premium Club from 2007 to 2008. She was Advertising Sales Manager for the Houston Astros Baseball Club from 2000 to 2007. Casares Willis is vice president of membership for the Texas Lyceum and president of the San Francisco Bay Area Texas Exes Alumni Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Casares Willis is a Democrat.

Robin K. Sunkees, 58, of Carlsbad, has been reappointed to the Court Reporters Board of California, where she has served since 2019. Sunkees has been an Official Court Reporter for the San Diego County Superior Court since 1991. She was an Official Court Reporter for Maricopa County Superior Court from 1986 to 1991 and a Court Reporter for M.L. Spicer Reporting from 1985 to 1986. Sunkees is a member of the San Diego Superior Court Reporters Association, California Court Reporters Association and the National Court Reporters Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sunkees is a Democrat.

Megan A. Ellis, 33, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Ellis has been a Grant Writer and Coordinator at One Community Health since 2018. She held multiple positions at the California Department of Education from 2012 to 2018, including Legislative Analyst for the Executive Office, in Strategic Initiatives, and Staff Services Analyst for the Mirant Education Office. Ellis was a Policy Analyst Intern for the Napa Valley Unified School District in 2011. She earned a Master of Arts degree in educational policy and leadership from the University of Michigan, Rackham School of Education. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ellis is a Democrat.

Donald R. Giarratano, 69, of Palm Desert, has been reappointed to the Contractors State License Board, where he has served since 2020. Giarratano has been General Manager of the Muir-Chase Plumbing Company’s Orange County Office since 2013. He was Manager for Business Development at D.K. Mechanical Contractors from 1992 to 2013. Giarratano was General Superintendent at Sam P. Wallace from 1982 to 1992, Foreman at Quast Plumbing from 1977 to 1982 and an Apprentice at Anaheim Plumbing from 1971 to 1977. Giarratano served as a Lance Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1969 to 1971. He is a member of the California Plumbing and Mechanical Contractors Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Giarratano is a Libertarian.

