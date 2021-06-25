Traffic Fatality: 3600 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:33 pm, a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling at an apparent high rate of speed southbound in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The motorcycle collided with a 2000 Ford F-150 pick-up truck. The motorcycle then lost control, mounted the curb, struck a tree, and the operator was thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcycle then struck a telephone pole and then a 2015 Honda Accord. DC Fire and EMS transported the operator of the motorcycle to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Kenneth Andre Brown, Jr., of Southeast, DC.