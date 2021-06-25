Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,257 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: 3600 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:33 pm, a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling at an apparent high rate of speed southbound in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.  The motorcycle collided with a 2000 Ford F-150 pick-up truck.  The motorcycle then lost control, mounted the curb, struck a tree, and the operator was thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcycle then struck a telephone pole and then a 2015 Honda Accord.  DC Fire and EMS transported the operator of the motorcycle to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.  After all lifesaving efforts failed, the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Kenneth Andre Brown, Jr., of Southeast, DC.

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: 3600 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.