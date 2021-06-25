Senator Justin Brown’s Legislative Column for June 25, 2021

A Cause for Celebration

Independence Day has always been one of my favorite holidays. The family gatherings, picnics, parades and, of course, the fireworks displays are always enjoyable. As memorable as past July 4 celebrations have been, I’m especially looking forward to the holiday this year. After a year of lockdowns, social distancing and faces hidden behind masks, it will be wonderful to once again gather with loved ones, free of the specter of the coronavirus.

We’re now well on our way to putting the pandemic behind us. This year, the coming festivities feel as much as a moment to mark the end of the pandemic as simply another July 4th holiday. What a thrill it will be to see old friends as we meet at picnics and community events. It feels like America is back, and I intend to make the most of it this Independence Day.

Still, it’s important to remember why we celebrate. The story of the American Revolution is often told through dramatic events, such as the Boston Tea Party and the exchange of gunfire at Lexington and Concord. But, in many ways, those events – which preceded the Declaration of Independence by many months – are not what makes America great. America is great because of the ideals brought forth by 56 patriots huddled together in Philadelphia – that a government could be “instituted among men, deriving (its) just powers from the consent of the governed.”

It was a radical notion in 1776, and it remains so today. Equally revolutionary was the inspiration for this new way of thinking of governments. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Yes, it took many decades before all people were fully included, but it was a revolutionary vision just the same.

I hope we all take a moment to reflect of the blessings of liberty this Independence Day. We truly have so much to be thankful for. I hope everyone has a joyous and happy July 4th. Stay safe and remember, we are all fortunate to live in the Land of the Free.

