TCEQ assisting Aransas Pass after City issues a Do Not Use Water Advisory

TCEQ is working with Aransas Pass, which has issued a Do Not Use Water advisory for the city as of Friday at 5 p.m.

Earlier today, TCEQ’s Corpus Christi Region Office was notified of a potential backflow incident.

TCEQ is onsite investigating an unknown chemical and other potential sources of concern within the public water system. TCEQ and the city are also collecting samples from the water system to analyze for the presence of constituents of concern.

In a do not use water advisory, citizens in the impacted area are urged not to drink or use the tap water from the impacted system for any purpose for the duration of the advisory, including for bathing or for pets. Flushing the toilet and washing clothes are OK.

The do not use advisory will remain in place until the water system has been tested and samples indicate that the water is safe to use. It is not known at this time how long this may take, but the health and safety of the public water system’s customers is TCEQ’s priority.

The TCEQ is sending 40 pallets of bottled water to the city and is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to provide other potable water to the citizens of Aransas Pass.

More information will be made on Twitter and Facebook as it becomes available.

