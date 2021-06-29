Fort Collins, Colorado information technology consulting company provides hybrid workforce services for clients.

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A hybrid workforce is a workgroup, department, or company of employees with a flexible work structure in which some team members work remotely while others work from a central workspace such as an office. The hybrid workforce phenomenon has gained massive acceptance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technical Framework, LLC, an information technology consulting company in Fort Collins, Colorado, provides a full slate of secure hybrid workforce tools, ranging from software to best practices, for its clients.

"The corporate information network boundary has shifted significantly since the start of 2019, from a neatly defined physical location to a mesh of onsite and offsite workers spanning the country. Such a dispersion brings previously uncovered cybersecurity vulnerabilities to the surface," said Al Harris, co-founder of Technical Framework.

Harris went on to say, "we have worked diligently over the past several months to develop a cohesive set of hybrid workforce services, ranging from VPN services with two-factor authentication to adequate home network security. Our chief concern is breaches resulting from home IoT devices and personal computers connected to the work premises."

About Technical Framework: Technical Framework offers information technology consulting services to small- and medium-sized businesses in Northern Colorado and across the USA. Services include management of computers and handhelds, networks and servers, and data security. Technical Framework is committed to providing reliable, honest, and innovative services to its clients based on solid core values.

