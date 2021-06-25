FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FRIDAY, JUNE 25, 2021

CONTACT: Christie Adams, public information officer N.C. Forest Service 919-857-4828 or christie.adams@ncagr.gov

Tree seedlings available for order from the N.C. Forest Service beginning July 1

RALEIGH – Beginning July 1, the North Carolina Forest Service is accepting tree seedling orders as part of its annual sale. Each year, the NCFS Nursery and Tree Improvement Program produces millions of quality native and genetically improved seedlings. These include understory plants and nearly 50 tree species.

“In North Carolina, our agricultural and forested lands are important to our quality of life and the environment,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Trees and forests are an important part of addressing water quality, carbon sequestration and climate resiliency concerns. We are fortunate to have a Nursery and Tree Improvement Program in North Carolina, ensuring landowners as well as public and private entities have access to native trees and understory plants. This program is popular, so I would encourage anyone interested to buy their seedlings early.”

Conifers and hardwoods are sold in units as low as 10 and as high as 100. For those wishing to submit larger orders, the nursery sells tree seedlings by the hundreds and thousands. New species available this year include Nordmann and Trojan firs, Canaan fir, Colorado blue spruce and red spruce. Genetically improved stock is available in loblolly, longleaf, shortleaf, and white pines as well as other species. These seedlings offer better volume growth, form, disease resistance, straightness, and other characteristics needed to produce quality forest products. See our catalog for a complete species listing.

How can you order tree seedlings from the NCFS Nursery and Tree Improvement Program?

Tree seedlings can be ordered from the online seedling store at www.buynctrees.com.

Tree seedlings can also be ordered by phone at 1-888-NCTREES (1-888-628-7337).

Tree seedlings can be ordered using the order form found in our current catalog. Complete the form and mail to Seedling Coordinator, 762 Claridge Nursery Road, Goldsboro, NC 27530.

A user-friendly catalog is available at the "Tree Seedlings & Nursery Program" link located at www.ncforestservice.gov. Catalogs are also available at local NCFS offices located in all 100 North Carolina counties. Inside the catalog, landowners can find information about the types of tree species, quantities and cost to order. Each description includes information about ideal planting locations and whether a species is typically used to benefit wildlife, restore habitats or as marketable timber.

Accepted methods of payment are check, money order, Mastercard and Visa.

Distribution of tree seedlings will occur December through mid-April, depending on weather conditions. Seedling orders can be shipped to one of 12 distribution centers statewide for a small fee or via UPS for a charge. Seedling orders are also available for pickup from the NCFS Claridge Nursery in Goldsboro or the Linville River Nursery near Crossnore. For information on planting trees, people are encouraged to contact an NCFS county ranger. Contact information for local NCFS county office and nursery locations is available at www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts.

