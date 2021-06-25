» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks adds 25-mile, family-friendly...

Missouri State Parks adds 25-mile, family-friendly fun ride to the 2021 Bicentennial Ride at Katy Trail State Park

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 25, 2021 – To commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial, Missouri State Parks invites bicyclists to participate in a family-friendly, 25-mile Bicentennial Fun Ride along the Katy Trail on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

The 2021 Bicentennial Fun Ride is an alternate ride to the century bike ride option of 100 miles. As the century cyclists from St. Charles pass through Portland, Fun Ride participants will join in on the century cyclists’ final 25 miles. A second group of Fun Ride participants will join century cyclists at McBaine and ride with the century cyclists to North Jefferson on their final 25 miles. Both groups have the option of enjoying live music at Jefferson Landing State Historic Site, camping in Memorial Park in Jefferson City on Saturday night and breakfast on Sunday morning.

Participation for the Fun Ride is limited to 50 people from each direction. Registrations will be accepted until July 1, or until the 50 per direction limit is reached.

For more information about the 25-mile Bicentennial Fun Ride, visit mostateparks.com/page/91096/2021-bicentennial-fun-ride. For more information about the 100-mile Bicentennial Century Ride, visit mostateparks.com/page/90626/2021-bicentennial-ride.

For more information about the ride or to register, visit mostateparks.com, email katytrailride@dnr.mo.gov or call Missouri State Parks toll free at 800-334-6946.

Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

