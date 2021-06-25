6/25/2021

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: City of Miami Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Force 2 Supporting Condo Collapse Search and Rescue Efforts

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced that members of the City of Miami Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Force 2 have relieved Miami-Dade US&R Task Force 1 and will continue search and rescue efforts. The additional six statewide US&R teams are on standby and will rotate every 24 hours throughout the operation. In addition to technical expertise and equipment, the US&R teams are also supplying canines to search the scene and save lives.

CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Florida Task Force 1 have been boots on the ground working non-stop on one mission, saving lives. I can’t thank these heroes enough for their efforts in the midst of this tragedy. US&R Task Force 2 is giving these brave men and women a well-deserved break, and the additional US&R teams from around the state are on standby and will be rotating in as needed. Our US&R teams are the best of the best and are risking their lives to help their fellow Floridians. As State Fire Marshal, I am committed to ensuring these dedicated teams have the support they need as they work night and day to provide rescue efforts. Please continue to pray for the families who were affected by this unthinkable tragedy and for our first responders who continue to work courageously to save lives.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office oversees Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force (US&R) teams. There is a total of eight US&R teams statewide that are immediately deployed to aid communities that have been impacted by a natural or man-made disaster. The Department of Financial Services has also set up a stand-up emergency operations center to coordinate emergency response operations, provide resources and support search and rescue efforts.

