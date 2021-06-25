CivicSoft Wins Esteemed Clutch 2021 Award for Michigan’s Best Software Developer

Michigan Top Technology Company Award

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to developing innovative and impactful software solutions, CivicSoft can be best described by our CEO:

“CivicSoft was started in Michigan as a company that's focused on leveraging our passion for technology to achieve the ‘triple bottom line' – financial, environmental, and social impact.”

It is with absolute honor that we announce our recent milestone from Clutch. Thanks to our drive and excellence, we’ve been recognized as Michigan’s top-performing software development company during the prestigious Clutch 2021 Leaders Awards!

To give further context, Clutch is the go-to B2B review and rating platform that builds trust for companies and service providers. The site is dedicated to publishing data-driven content, market research, and client reviews. Every year, Clutch announces the best firms from different categories and service focus.

Being recognized as a Clutch Leader means so much to us; It’s a great cherry on top for our 2021 first-half run! This win is a testimonial of our impact and effectiveness.

At CivicSoft, we will continue to make sure that our solutions are of top quality. We send our appreciation and gratitude to all our clients, especially to those who took the time out of their busy days to write us a review on Clutch. It is a privilege to have your feedback serve as proof of our services.

Curious about what our clients say? Look at some quotes from our Clutch reviews here:

“We had a pretty successful launch given the scope of the work. We had to do a rapid transition from the old system to our new one, and these things tend not to go well. The system was collecting almost a million records a day for 400 customers, but we had surprisingly few problems considering the size of the task — it went really well.”

— Software Architect, Cloud Management Company

“I like working with them, they are nice people, which isn't always a guarantee. Not to knock on developers, but sometimes they are focused on the product and the output more so than the relationship and the product as well.”

— President & Founder, Evolved Experience Solutions

Excel at speed, scale, and innovation with CivicSoft! Get in touch with our team and let’s start your next big project!