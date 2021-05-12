CivicSoft, Jentu Technologies Collaborate to Accelerate the Adoption of Centralized Network Management Solution

datacenter Jentu Network Orchestrator Endpoint Management

CivicSoft and Jentu Technologies work together to provide an advanced network & cybersecurity management solution

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CivicSoft and Jentu Technologies today announced a strategic collaboration agreement to help clients more rapidly adopt and deploy Jentu’s advanced data center management solution. This strategic partnership includes technical co-engineering, go-to-market collaboration, integration, and end-user software customization.

Jentu’s platform delivers a dramatic reduction in IT infrastructure management costs. With Jentu’s Inverted VDI technology, the network of endpoints uses a single server-maintained image that is run locally on each desktop, with no hard drive required. This makes Jentu networks lightning fast, secure, inexpensive, stable, and simple to manage. The solution will drastically reduce the network’s attack vectors, resulting in a much safer, faster, and more reliable computing platform. Jentu’s technology also mitigates the end-of-cycle challenge facing every customer by effectively preserving the value of IT investments.

CivicSoft will be the primary integration service provider for Jentu’s network management solution by leveraging its deep expertise in data center software deployment, integration, and customization. CivicSoft aims to help its customers to achieve a formidable offensive defense that protects and positions its clients ahead of industry peers.

“CivicSoft provides the greatest value when we work as a technology partner. Our focus is on providing customers with solutions that are tailored to the specific challenges of their IT environments. We are excited to partner with Jentu Technologies to bring our customers the most advanced data center management solution that best fits their unique computing, security, and cost requirements.” said Quin Lee, CivicSoft CEO.

Abraham Megidish, CEO at Jentu Technologies, said: “The data center is being transformed. We are looking forward to the opportunity to partner with CivicSoft to help bring the latest centralized image management to all sectors of the industry. With the leadership of Quin and his dynamic team, we will be able to transform our offering and increase the value proposition and bring the future of remote working, secure infrastructure, easy to manage and deploy server and desktop technologies to our customers. The next evolution of the cloud does not require hard drives at the endpoints.”

About CivicSoft

CivicSoft is a technology solutions company based out of Detroit, Michigan. We are passionate about developing IT solutions that make a real difference to our clients. Our IT solution portfolio encompasses a wide range of customized services and solutions that are tailored to your specific business requirements.

With CivicSoft, you can be sure that your project will be delivered OTOBOS (on time, on budget, on scope). We value every client and thrive on providing solutions tailored to the unique environment and challenges of each project. We create software that maximizes your business potential. Our focus on astonishing our clients is the heartbeat of CivicSoft.

To learn more about CivicSoft, go to civicsoft.com.

About Jentu

Jentu Technologies is a Toronto Canada-based technology company that was created by Abraham Megidish, whose over 30-year IT career spans financial, banking, pharmaceutical, medical, mineral, cosmetics, and technology industries. Jentu has developed a Secure Diskless Deployment Technology that eliminates the risks of Malware getting a foothold, Ransomware stopping systems in any operation, and reducing operational costs of managing desktops by as much as 96%. Jentu’s goal is to provide a secure, easy to use and operate, simple, robust tool that actually delivers on the promise of management, access, and security, while at all times keeping the systems performing at their optimum.

To learn more about Jentu Technologies Inc., go to jentu-networks.com.