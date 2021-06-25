Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Strawberry Plains Guardsman follows in families’ footsteps

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. – Spc. Charles Schaad, a Strawberry Plains native and small arms artillery repairer with the Tennessee National Guard’s Troop D, Detachment 1, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, promoted to sergeant on May 21.

As a small arms artillery repairer, Schaad is responsible for performing maintenance and repairs on small arms, infantry weapons, and towed artillery.

“I joined the National Guard not only for the privilege of serving our great nation, but to honor those in my family who also served,” said Schaad.

Schaad comes from a long line of Soldiers, with his father and seven uncles having served in World War II and the Korean War. One of his uncles, Claude Schaad, received a Silver and Bronze Medal for his valor in combat and heroic service.

“My main motivation has been living up to them and keeping a promise made to my father that I would stay in for at least 20 years and earn my retirement,” said Schaad.

Schaad graduated from Carter High School in 2007 and will attend Strayer University this fall to finish his degree in finance.

Sgt. Charles Schaad, an Arms Artillery Repairer with Tennessee National Guard’s Troop D, Detachment 1, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, promoted to sergeant on May 21. (Submitted photo)

