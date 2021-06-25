Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,315 in the last 365 days.

RE: Traffic Alert - 35 Railroad St, Newbury

35 Railroad St in Newbury is now back open. Delays maybe expected as the road opens back up. Please drive carefully.

 

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, June 25, 2021 11:42 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - 35 Railroad St, Newbury

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Johnsbury

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The area of 35 Railroad St in Newbury is currently closed due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

 

Thank you

 

 

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CIDT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

You just read:

RE: Traffic Alert - 35 Railroad St, Newbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.