Entrex Carbon Market executes purchase option to acquire Net Zero Analysis and Design
Entrex Carbon Market, (OTC:UNSS), today announced the execution of a purchase option to acquire Net Zero Analysis and Design at targeted milestones.
Universal Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:UNSS)
This agreement starts the first of a series of strategic acquisition targets which should allow Entrex Carbon Market to scale beyond our existing leadership position to a dominant global entity.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, a majority-owned subsidiary of Entrex, Inc. (OTC:UNSS), today announced the execution of a purchase option to acquire Net Zero Analysis and Design at targeted milestones.
— Stephen H. Watkins
“This agreement starts the first of a series of strategic acquisition targets which will allow Entrex Carbon Market to scale beyond our leadership position in the sector into the dominant domestic regulatory-compliant market – and a global leader for the supply and demand of carbon offsets,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex and Entrex Carbon Market.
“Net Zero is the logical first party to acquire,” said Thomas Harblin of Entrex Carbon Market. “We are working together on hundreds of millions of carbon offsets with significant entities, representing billions of dollars of anticipated revenues, therefore, it is easy to see the mutual benefit to combining forces.”
George D. Sullivan, CEO of Net Zero states, “Our team has been working with the Entrex Carbon Market team since the early days. We’ve matured together and Watkins and his Board are seasoned at dominating sectors. It is simple to see that our shareholders mutually benefit from aligning interests to continue the leadership role nationally and beyond.”
About Entrex:
Entrex (OTC: UNSS) was founded in 2001 as a capital market system for entrepreneurial companies. The company establishes regulatory-compliant, niche capital market systems which support regulated market constituents in originating, structuring, placing, trading, settling and servicing securities of entrepreneurial companies. Working together with industry leaders, Entrex platforms allow investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade entrepreneurial securities by geography, sector or commodity.
About Net Zero Analysis & Design:
Net Zero Analysis & Design was founded to offer ESG guidance to companies and organizations who are interested in carbon neutrality and net zero emissions, offer ISO-standard validation to carbon offset producers, as well as to connect carbon offset product purchasers with the most appropriate sources for certified UNFCCC-compliant products. NZA’s founders represent a wealth of experience in engineering, architecture, building science, energy efficiency, renewable energy, professional education, and real estate matters, as well as a solid grasp of market trends, UNFCCC methodologies, and changes in regulations. www.netzeroanalysis.com
For further information:
Stephen H. Watkins, CEO
Entrex Carbon Market
(561) 465-7580 or 1-877-4-Entrex
www.EntrexCarbonMarket.com
George Sullivan, CEO
Net Zero Analysis and Design
(773) 230-4462
www.NetZeroAnalysis.com
Stephen Watkins
Entrex Holding Company
+1 954-856-6659
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn