Route 366 Tarentum Bridge Long-Term Closure Extended in Tarentum

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term westbound closure on the Tarentum Bridge (Route 366) in Tarentum Borough, Allegheny County has been extended to Monday morning, June 28, weather permitting.

The westbound direction of the Tarentum Bridge over the Allegheny River (heading toward Tarentum) is anticipated to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, June 28. It originally closed on June 9 and was expected to reopen by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 27, however due to a vehicle crashing into the work zone, the reopening has been delayed. The contractor has been working diligently to make up for the lost time and reopen the bridge as close as possible to the original expected date.

Crews are performing expansion dam replacement operations and installing concrete overlay on the bridge ramps. Bridge traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Westbound

Follow Route 366 (Tarentum Bridge Road) eastbound

Follow Route 366 eastbound toward New Kensington at the Route 56 split

Tarentum Bridge Road becomes Stevenson Boulevard

Stevenson Boulevard becomes Freeport Street

Turn right on Pennsylvania Route 56 Truck (Second Street)

Second Street becomes Industrial Boulevard

Make a left onto Ninth Street and cross the C.L. Schmitt (New Kensington) Bridge

Take a right to Freeport Road

Follow Freeport Road to Ross Street

End Detour

This $3.24 million bridge rehabilitation project will include new latex modified overlay, steel repairs, bearing and expansion dam replacement, concrete substructure repairs, and zone painting. Westbound single-lane restrictions will occur while crews work. The overall project is expected to conclude in the fall of 2021.

J.F. Shea Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #