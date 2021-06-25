Regional Behavior Analyst

Salary: $4,737 - $7,576 per month DOE

External Applicants – Must apply through the TN.GOV website. Navigation: TN.GOV > Careers > Career Opportunities > hover over Apply Here > External Candidates Then, just follow the steps and use the dropdown menus to search for employment opportunities and apply online. Applicants must apply by July 6th, 2021. If you have any questions, please email Pam.Gillespie@tn.gov.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Certification by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board as a Behavior Analyst, eligible for licensure by the State of Tennessee as a Behavior Analyst which is required by the end of the one year probationary period, and two years of post-graduate full-time professional behavior analysis experience. Substitution of Education for Experience: None. Substitution of Experience for Education: None.

This position serves as a team member of the Behavior Analysis Unit for the Department of Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) and is located at 11437 Milton Wilson Road, Arlington, TN 38002. The position is Preferred Service and reports to the Director of Behavior Services at the West Tennessee Regional Office, DIDD.

Examples of the duties and responsibilities of this position:

· Provide behavioral consultations, as requested.

· Provide review of behavior assessments, behavior support plans and treatment data to provide recommendations.

· Facilitates conflict resolution among stakeholders that provide services. Collaborates with peers to achieve organization goals and objectives.

· Participates in or facilitates team meetings to evaluate information reviewed and make recommendations to stakeholders.

Knowledge and Skills: Skills needed for this position include strong knowledge of frequently used computer programs (Microsoft Office, Excel, and Outlook). This position requires an analytical approach to problem-solving, and further ability to analyze data, analyze compliance with standards, provide consultation and recommendations to others, and the ability to think creatively. This position requires ability to establish and maintain interpersonal relationships with all levels of internal and external management and staff, strong multi-tasking, flexibility, verbal and written communication skills, resolve conflicts and negotiate with others.

If your name appears on the Tennessee Department of Health Abuse Registry, on the Protection from Harm Registry, in the Substantiated Investigations Records Inquiry database that is maintained by the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, or on the Felony Offender Registry that is maintained by the State of Tennessee, we cannot consider you for employment in this position.

This organization participates in E-Verify. Federal law requires all employers to verify the identity and employment eligibility of all persons hired to work in the United States. This employer will provide the Social Security Administration and, if necessary, the Department of Homeland Security, with information from each new employee's Form I-9 to confirm work authorization.

The State of Tennessee is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination or illegal harassment in the workplace. It is the State's policy to provide an environment free of discrimination or harassment of an individual because of that person's race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran's status, gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.