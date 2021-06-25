MAKER OF WORLD’S ONLY NATURAL MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS ANNOUNCES 4TH OF JULY “SUMMER SLEEP CELEBRATION
EINPresswire.com/ -- Essentia, manufacturer of the world’s only natural memory foam organic mattress, is offering huge savings on a range of its renowned products designed to revolutionize sleep health. Essentia’s Beyond Organic initiative is at the core of all Essentia product design and processes. Made in Essentia’s GOLS and GOTS certified organic factory, Essentia mattresses are and always have been far beyond organic. The products and components are thoughtfully created and sourced for clean, ethical, and life-replenishing sleep.
“Staying true to our ‘Beyond Organic’ values, Essentia products are always Vegan and Cruelty-Free,” says Jack Dell’Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia. “Maintaining these values throughout the entire process of designing, sourcing, and creating our mattresses is the only way to assure the purest possible outcome -- preserving clean and healthy indoor air quality, achieving the highest recovery performance, and promoting healthy sleep.”
Dell’Accio believes that what’s inside matters, which inspired the technology within every Essentia mattress. Essentia’s natural memory foam mattresses are made with Hevea milk, the milky white sap of the rubber tree, essential oils like grapefruit seed, coneflower essence, and jasmine essence. Plant extracts and water are added to help achieve the natural memory foam mattress feel Essentia organic mattresses are known for.
Essentia’s 4th of July Mattress Sale runs from June 24th to July 6th and includes the following offers and savings:
- $200 Off Hybrid models.
- 20% Off Lifestyle mattresses,
- 22% off Performance mattresses
- 25% off Wholebody Recovery mattresses, engineered to curate unmatched sleeping conditions and proven to help you sleep 7 degrees cooler -- the perfect mattress for warm summer months.
- Free Gift with Lifestyle, Performance, or Wholebody Recovery mattress purchase: GOTS certified organic cotton sheet set ($299 Value).
All mattress purchases include free shipping, a 120-night mattress sleep trial, and up to a 20-year warranty. Please see additional terms here.
About Essentia
Essentia is the world’s only natural memory foam company. Its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses so that customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep, without harming them or the environment. Essentia was founded on this mission of ensuring people achieve their best rest possible, wishing them a good night... for a better day. Offering top-of-the-line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia’s patented natural memory foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise. You can find Essentia stores across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.myessentia.com and stay updated on Twitter and Facebook.
# # #
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jocelyn Clendening
Dunn Pellier Media
jocelyn@dunnpelliermedia.com
Jenn Jimenez
“Staying true to our ‘Beyond Organic’ values, Essentia products are always Vegan and Cruelty-Free,” says Jack Dell’Accio, CEO & Founder of Essentia. “Maintaining these values throughout the entire process of designing, sourcing, and creating our mattresses is the only way to assure the purest possible outcome -- preserving clean and healthy indoor air quality, achieving the highest recovery performance, and promoting healthy sleep.”
Dell’Accio believes that what’s inside matters, which inspired the technology within every Essentia mattress. Essentia’s natural memory foam mattresses are made with Hevea milk, the milky white sap of the rubber tree, essential oils like grapefruit seed, coneflower essence, and jasmine essence. Plant extracts and water are added to help achieve the natural memory foam mattress feel Essentia organic mattresses are known for.
Essentia’s 4th of July Mattress Sale runs from June 24th to July 6th and includes the following offers and savings:
- $200 Off Hybrid models.
- 20% Off Lifestyle mattresses,
- 22% off Performance mattresses
- 25% off Wholebody Recovery mattresses, engineered to curate unmatched sleeping conditions and proven to help you sleep 7 degrees cooler -- the perfect mattress for warm summer months.
- Free Gift with Lifestyle, Performance, or Wholebody Recovery mattress purchase: GOTS certified organic cotton sheet set ($299 Value).
All mattress purchases include free shipping, a 120-night mattress sleep trial, and up to a 20-year warranty. Please see additional terms here.
About Essentia
Essentia is the world’s only natural memory foam company. Its mattresses are free of harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gases found in synthetic mattresses so that customers can reap the full health benefits of sleep, without harming them or the environment. Essentia was founded on this mission of ensuring people achieve their best rest possible, wishing them a good night... for a better day. Offering top-of-the-line, innovative, healthy sleep solutions championed by pro athletes and health gurus alike, Essentia’s patented natural memory foam and molding technology address comfort and health without compromise. You can find Essentia stores across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.myessentia.com and stay updated on Twitter and Facebook.
# # #
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jocelyn Clendening
Dunn Pellier Media
jocelyn@dunnpelliermedia.com
Jenn Jimenez
Dunn Pellier Media
jenn@dunnpelliermedia.com