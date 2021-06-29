Enough Talking About Anxiety, It’s Time to Do Something
A New Workbook Offers a Clinical Guide and Field-Tested Exercises to Treat Anxiety
Through practice, gently and gradually we can collect ourselves and learn how to be more fully with what we do.”TOWSON, MARYLAND, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imprint: Chesapeake Publication
— Jack Kornfield
On sale: July 1st, 2021
Price: $19.99
Pages: 106
ISBN: 9781635653465
CONTACT:
info@chesapeakepublication.com
“Through practice, gently and gradually we can collect ourselves and learn how to be more fully with what we do.” – Jack Kornfield.
After her popular book Taming the Anxious Mind, Dr. Schreiber-Pan developed a six-step model in an accessible workbook that functions as a clinical guide for treating various types of anxiety disorders. This unique model offers a distinctive arrangement of evidence-based therapeutic interventions and field-tested exercises that Dr. Schreiber-Pan has gleaned from her 20+ years as an accomplished Psychotherapist and clinical director of a successful mental health center in Maryland.
Breaking the Anxiety Cycle: A Treatment Blueprint for Acute & Chronic Anxiety Relief blends effective elements of neuroscience, interpersonal neurobiology, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, and logotherapy. Each step highlights core skills necessary for symptom relief and consequent long-term resiliency. Lastly, this model provides an outline for a comprehensive maintenance plan for lasting positive change.
With 46 amazing tools and exercises, Dr. Schreiber-Pan guides clinicians and readers to:
● Uncover the root cause of anxiety
● Apply cognitive and behavioral intervention
● Learn to calm the amygdala
● Determine life goals and values
● Cultivate self-compassion
● Understand attachment theory
● Provide a practice and maintenance plan
This workbook presents a comprehensive formula that provides guidance rather than abstract theoretical paradigms; it is meant to offer a clinical blueprint that is concise, personal, and practical.
The potential for this material is substantial as it lends itself as a possible companion patient workbook, therapist guide, and/or clinical workbook.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Heidi Schreiber-Pan, Ph.D, LCPC, is a successful psychotherapist, the clinical director of Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative, and a sought-after international speaker and trainer. She is also the author of the popular book Taming the Anxious Mind — A Guidebook to Relieve Stress & Anxiety.
Dr. Schreiber-Pan trains and mentors mental health professionals and presents workshops on subjects that include anxiety, stress, resilience and nature, neuroscience, and occupational burnout. Furthermore, her work focuses on how to connect to nature to improve and sustain our mental well-being.
Brendan Oconor
Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative
+1 410-567-1117
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter