Rutland Barracks - Sexual Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B401158

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Kipp Colburn

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 2018-2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Evan LaRouche

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 30, 2021 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault. The investigation identified multiple victims were sexually assaulted by Evan LaRouche. In consultation with the Rutlland County States Attorney’s office it was decided LaRouche will be charged as an adult. LaRouche was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above mentioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/26/2021 at 1000 AM

COURT: Rutland

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.