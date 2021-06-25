Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,319 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks - Sexual Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B401158

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Kipp Colburn

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland                      

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 2018-2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Evan LaRouche                                               

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 30, 2021 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault.  The investigation identified multiple victims were sexually assaulted by Evan LaRouche.  In consultation with the Rutlland County States Attorney’s office it was decided LaRouche will be charged as an adult.  LaRouche was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above mentioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/26/2021 at 1000 AM            

COURT: Rutland

 

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks - Sexual Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.