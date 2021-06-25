Rutland Barracks - Sexual Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401158
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Kipp Colburn
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 2018-2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Evan LaRouche
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 30, 2021 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault. The investigation identified multiple victims were sexually assaulted by Evan LaRouche. In consultation with the Rutlland County States Attorney’s office it was decided LaRouche will be charged as an adult. LaRouche was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above mentioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/26/2021 at 1000 AM
COURT: Rutland
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.