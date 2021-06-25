Traffic Alert - 35 Railroad St, Newbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The area of 35 Railroad St in Newbury is currently closed due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
Thank you
Pamela Knox
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CIDT
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173