U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 25

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.

In TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, the court held that only a plaintiff concretely harmed by a defendant’s violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act has Article III standing to seek damages against that private defendant in federal court.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-297_4g25.pdf

In HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Assn.,the court held that under the renewable fuel program’s fuel blending requirements for domestic refineries, a small refinery that previously received a hardship exemption may obtain an “extension” under 42 U. S. C. §7545(o)(9)(B)(i) even if the refinery did not seek a hardship exemption every year after initially doing so.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-472_0pm1.pdf

In Yellen v. Confederated Tribes of Chehalis Reservation, the court held that Alaska Native Corporations are “Indian tribe[s]” under the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act and thus eligible for funding available to “Tribal governments” under Title V of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-543_3e04.pdf

