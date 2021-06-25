Free Digital Learning and Computer Science Summer Professional Learning for Educators!

In addition to the many professional learning opportunities hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) this summer, the Office of Innovation is offering an array of digital learning and computer science professional learning opportunities.

Topics include remote learning, green screen creation, digital worksheets, innovative ways to use memes, gifs, and emojis, and sessions on digital learning for students at different grade levels including elementary, middle, and high school level.

Find details about each of these sessions, in the order that they are offered, in the list below. You can also find them on the Maine DOE Professional Development Calendar, where many other professional learning opportunities and events are also available in a calendar view.

Digital Learning and Computer Science Summer Professional Learning:

June 2021

Date/Time: June 29th, 2021, 10am.

Topic: Rethinking Remote Learning

Description: As we emerge from the cloud of remote learning due to necessity, let’s explore what worked and what didn’t. We’ll share best practices for remote learning as well as dig into innovative ways to rethink how remote learning can be done.

Register Here

Contact: For more information contact Emma-Marie Banks emma-marie.banks@maine.gov or Jonathan Graham jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov

Date/Time: Asynchronous. Available on June 29th, 2021.

Topic: Green Screen Creation

Description: Green screen technology may seem intimidating at first, but the basics are fairly simple and allow for tremendous creativity. While having a professional green screen is helpful, teachers have been “hacking” this technology for years with green clothing, green tents, puppets on green sticks, green screen boxes and even green playdough. Teachers can transport themselves anywhere and students’ imaginative play can go to a new level.

Contact: For more information contact Emma-Marie Banks emma-marie.banks@maine.gov or Jonathan Graham jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov

July 2021

Date/Time: July 6th, 2021, 10am.

Topic: Decoding Coding: Integrating Computer Science in the Elementary Classroom

Description: Computer science can often feel like “yet another thing” that needs to “fit” in with all of the other learning requirements that teachers need to ensure are covered within a given year, Join this session to learn about strategies and best practices to integrate computer science skills, topics, and core competencies into your elementary classroom.

Register Here

Contact: For more information contact Emma-Marie Banks emma-marie.banks@maine.gov or Jonathan Graham jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov

Date/Time: July 13th, 2021, 11am.

Topic: Memes, Gifs, and Emojis!

Description: In this session, we will explore innovative ways to use memes, gifs, and emojis to enhance connection in remote and hybrid environments and increase general student engagement. We will also look at some best practices to get students excited about digital communication.

Register Here

Contact: For more information contact Emma-Marie Banks emma-marie.banks@maine.gov or Jonathan Graham jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov

Date/Time: July 20th, 11am.

Topic: Digital Worksheets

Description: Teachers can leverage several popular tools (Seesaw, Book Creator, Google Slides, etc.) to create engaging and personalized digital worksheets. They can work off of pre-existing worksheets or generate their own. The process of addressing interactivity, including various media, and allowing for multiple ways of demonstrating learning is challenging, but the final products can be transformative.

Register Here

Contact: For more information contact Emma-Marie Banks emma-marie.banks@maine.gov or Jonathan Graham jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov

Date/Time: July 27th, 2021, 10am.

Topic: Decoding Coding: Integrating Computer Science in the Middle School Classroom

Description: Computer science can often feel like “yet another thing” that needs to “fit” in with all of the other learning requirements that teachers need to ensure are covered within a given year, Join this session to learn about strategies and best practices to integrate computer science skills, topics, and core competencies into your middle school classroom.

Register Here

Contact: For more information contact Emma-Marie Banks emma-marie.banks@maine.gov or Jonathan Graham jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov

August 2021

Date/Time: Asynchronous. Available on August 10th, 2021.

Topic: Book Creator in the Elementary Classroom

Description: Due to the openness and user-friendly design of Book Creator, it could easily be leveraged in multiple ways. First, a teacher could use it to create content with rich multimedia elements (pictures, videos, audio, diagrams, etc.). Second, the teacher could work with the class to create a “class book” filled with content from everyone. Third, the teacher could create an interactive workbook that students are able to manipulate and add their own answers. Lastly, students could create digital books with their own content.

Contact: For more information contact Emma-Marie Banks emma-marie.banks@maine.gov or Jonathan Graham jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov

Date/Time: August 17th, 2021, 10am.

Topic: Decoding Coding: Integrating Computer Science in the High School Classroom

Description: Computer science can often feel like “yet another thing” that needs to “fit” in with all of the other learning requirements that teachers need to ensure are covered within a given year, Join this session to learn about strategies and best practices to integrate computer science skills, topics, and core competencies into your high school classroom.

Register Here

Contact: For more information contact Emma-Marie Banks emma-marie.banks@maine.gov or Jonathan Graham jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov

Date/Time: August 24th, 2021, 10am.

Topic: Strategies for Hybrid Learning

Description: Join MDOE digital learning specialists for a session on strategies for hybrid learning. As teachers continue to adapt their teaching practices to meet the changing classroom environment, we’ve seen some great strategies to accommodate hybrid learning environments. In this session, we will discuss different models for hybrid learning and dig into some best practices, with a deep dive into strategies.

Register Here

Contact: For more information contact Emma-Marie Banks emma-marie.banks@maine.gov or Jonathan Graham jonathan.m.graham@maine.gov