Congresswoman Elaine Luria, Congressman Rob Wittman Address 500 Military and Business Leaders at Navy Contracting Summit
Hundreds of Leaders Participated in the Annual Navy Contracting Summit in Norfolk, VirginiaNORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 500 military and business leaders participated in the 2021 Navy Contracting Summit, which took place June 24 and June 25 in Norfolk, Virginia.
In its 7th year, this major national defense event provided the latest information on Navy and Department of Defense mission and contracting priorities for weapons, ships, aircraft, installations, technology, cybersecurity, energy, construction, and more. Military and business leaders participated both in-person and virtually in a hybrid defense forum pioneered by the Defense Leadership Forum, the Summit organizer.
Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA), Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Committee and Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA), Ranking Member, Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee and Co-Chairman, Congressional Shipbuilding Caucus, provided Summit Keynote Addresses. With the global threat of China increasing, both urged a much larger U.S. Navy fleet. “More and more people are realizing the threat of China,” stated Congressman Wittman. “We need to build more ships more quickly,” urged Congresswoman Luria.
Presentations were also provided by the Office of the Secretary of the Navy, 6 U.S. Navy Commands, U.S. Naval Bases, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Defense Logistics Agency, the Hampton Roads Maritime Industrial Base Ecosystem, the Virginia Port Authority, and prime defense contractors.
Corporate sponsors of the Summit included Mohawk Valley Materials, Energy Focus, Stinar, and RapidBuilt. Other companies participating in the Summit included Boeing, Johnson Controls, BAE Systems, Crowley Logistics, Fairlead, Bank of America, NAG Marine, IBM, AECOM, Black & Veatch, Parsons, Collins, SAIC, Daimler, Deloitte, Jacobs, Thales, American Systems, Schneider Electric, and many others.
The Defense Leadership Forum, a public service organization, has a long history of producing highly valued defense contracting conferences. Thousands of Congressional, Military, and Business Leaders have participated in its annual events. See www.usdlf.org
DLF Media
Defense Leadership Forum
media@usdlf.org