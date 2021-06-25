Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 28
06/25/2021
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 28, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 36, 322, 66, 208, I80
|
Various
|Various
|Mowing
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR66
|SR 66 SH
|Limestone, Clarion & Monroe Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2012
|Reidsburg Road
|Limestone, Clarion & Monroe Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail
|Limestone, Clarion & Monroe Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 1005
|Miola Road
|Highland Twp.
|Bridge Work
|SR 2001
|Shannondale Road
|Redbank & Limestone Twp.
|Spray Patching
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail
|Redbank & Limestone Twp.
|Spray Patching
|SR 3010
|Zanot Road
|Toby Twp.
|Patching
|SR 3003
|Cherry Run Road
|Toby Twp.
|Patching
|SR 2009
|Cherry Run Road
|Toby Twp.
|Patching
|SR 3012
|Huey Road
|Toby Twp.
|Patching
|SR 2011
|Tin Town Road
|Toby Twp.
|Patching
|SR 322
|SR 322 SH
|Elk, Paint & Clarion Twp.
|Shoulder Stabilization & Size Dozing
|SR 1007
|Clarion Twp.
|Ditching
|SR 4035
|Marble Strobelton Road
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Stabilization & Side Dozing
|SR 1009
|Stone House Road
|Clarion Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 1004
|White Oak Drive
|Highland Twp.
|General Drainage Work
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.