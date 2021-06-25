Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 28

06/25/2021 Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 28, 2021. State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 36, 322, 66, 208, I80 Various Various Mowing County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement SR66 SR 66 SH Limestone, Clarion & Monroe Twp Shoulder Cutting SR 2012 Reidsburg Road Limestone, Clarion & Monroe Twp Shoulder Cutting SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone, Clarion & Monroe Twp Shoulder Cutting SR 1005 Miola Road Highland Twp. Bridge Work SR 2001 Shannondale Road Redbank & Limestone Twp. Spray Patching SR 2005 Olean Trail Redbank & Limestone Twp. Spray Patching SR 3010 Zanot Road Toby Twp. Patching SR 3003 Cherry Run Road Toby Twp. Patching SR 2009 Cherry Run Road Toby Twp. Patching SR 3012 Huey Road Toby Twp. Patching SR 2011 Tin Town Road Toby Twp. Patching SR 322 SR 322 SH Elk, Paint & Clarion Twp. Shoulder Stabilization & Size Dozing SR 1007 Clarion Twp. Ditching SR 4035 Marble Strobelton Road Washington Twp. Shoulder Stabilization & Side Dozing SR 1009 Stone House Road Clarion Twp. General Drainage Work SR 1004 White Oak Drive Highland Twp. General Drainage Work For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.