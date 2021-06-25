Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 28

06/25/2021

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 28, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 36, 322, 66, 208, I80

Various

 

 Various Mowing
County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement
SR66 SR 66 SH Limestone, Clarion & Monroe Twp Shoulder Cutting
SR 2012 Reidsburg Road Limestone, Clarion & Monroe Twp Shoulder Cutting
SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone, Clarion & Monroe Twp Shoulder Cutting
SR 1005 Miola Road Highland Twp. Bridge Work
SR 2001 Shannondale Road Redbank & Limestone Twp. Spray Patching
SR 2005 Olean Trail Redbank & Limestone Twp. Spray Patching
SR 3010 Zanot Road Toby Twp. Patching
SR 3003 Cherry Run Road Toby Twp. Patching
SR 2009 Cherry Run Road Toby Twp. Patching
SR 3012 Huey Road Toby Twp. Patching
SR 2011 Tin Town Road Toby Twp. Patching
SR 322 SR 322 SH Elk, Paint & Clarion Twp. Shoulder Stabilization & Size Dozing
SR 1007   Clarion Twp. Ditching
SR  4035 Marble Strobelton Road Washington Twp. Shoulder Stabilization & Side Dozing
SR 1009 Stone House Road Clarion Twp. General Drainage Work
SR 1004 White Oak Drive Highland Twp. General Drainage Work

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 28

